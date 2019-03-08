Advanced search

North Mymms crushed by Radlett in season opener

PUBLISHED: 13:26 13 May 2019

Hamza Ahmed hit a half-century but North Mymms suffered a heavy defeat to Radlett. Picture: Melissa Page

North Mymms suffered a big defeat in their opening Herts Cricket League as Radlett ran riot with the bat.

The Cobden Hill hosts blasted 306-4 in their 50 overs to leave Mymms with a mountain to overcome in reply.

And although getting the runs wasn't a problem, having batsmen stick around long enough was and they were all out for 180, 126 runs short of their target.

From the word go Radlett's batsmen looked in fine form.

Fraser Crawford and Karan Parmar put on 99 for the first wicket before the latter became Prithvi Sarvaiya's first of two wickets.

Skipper Kabir Toor was the second but only after he had smashed 120 from just 87 balls, an innings that included 10 fours and five sixes.

Crawford had been finally stopped on 53 while Nathan Smith also added 50.

Mymms' reply was led by Hamza Ahmed who carried his bat for 56.

However, only five others made double figures and none of them got to 20.

Smith, Toor, and Rahil Thapar all took two wickets each, part of seven Radlett players who claimed a scalp.

