From the highs of victory to the lows of defeat for North Mymms

Published: 3:15 PM June 7, 2021

Tom Millard and Andy Lewis were the only two from North Mymms to have any joy with the bat against Hertford. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms were brought down to earth with a bump after their victory over Radlett last week.

Playing at home against Hertford in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division, they fell to an all too quick five-wicket loss.

Having lost the toss and been put into bat, they made just 119 as the visiting bowlers enjoyed their time with the ball in hand.

Only Tom Millard and Andy Lewis found any joy from them but even tohugh they had to work incredibly hard.

Millard fell after scoring 42 from 122 deliveries while Lewis was run out on 40 in almost half that time.

Jonny Underdown took 4-19 for Hertford and Jamie Regan managed 2-18. Adam Carlson and Andrew Knight meanwhile bowled six maidens in their combined 20 overs, taking two wickets for the loss of just 38 runs.

The reply lasted just 27 overs despite two wickets for Chanaka Ruwansiri and the result leaves Mymms third from bottom of the table.

They travel to bottom club Reed on Saturday.