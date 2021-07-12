Dogged North Mymms earn an excellent draw with Harpenden

Published: 2:15 PM July 12, 2021

Dharmarajsinh Jhala helped North Mymms to a draw with Harpenden in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A stubborn and defensive display earned North Mymms a draw at home to Harpenden in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

Having lost the toss and been put into the field, they saw the visitors get to 234-6 in their 60 overs.

Danyaal Khalid was the Harpenden star, bagging 103 in 172 balls with nine fours and one six along the way.

Nick Lamb managed 62 and Jake Pankhurst was 34 not out at the finish while for North Mymms Dharmarajsinh Jhala took 4-75.

Hamza Ahmed and Guganeshan Muralitharan gave Mymms a solid start, putting on 72 for the first wicket, spread out across almost 27 overs.

Arthur Garrett got the pair in consecutive overs and from 72-0, Mymms suddenly found themselves 86-5 just six overs later.

From there it became a case of seeing out the day and they managed it in dogged fashion.

In total they faced 64 overs but Tom Millard and Jhala epitomised their stoic spirit, surviving 17 overs together during which they added just 20 runs.

Mymms finished on 128-9 and are now seventh.