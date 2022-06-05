News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
North Mymms up to second after victory at Bishop's Stortford

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:30 PM June 5, 2022
Dharmarajsinh Jhala was in form for North Mymms.

- Credit: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms are up to second in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after an eight-wicket win away to Bishop's Stortford.

The hosts opted to bat first on winning the toss but were all out for 155 in the penultimate over, Ben Twohig their top scorer on 59.

He was one of the victims of Dharmarajsinh Jhala, the Mymms man going on to claim 3-28 in nine overs. Hamza Qayyum took two wickets and Simeon Cohen and Chanaka Ruwansiri one each.

The reply was done and dusted inside 39 overs.

Qayyum and Rhys Wynne gave them a solid start but it was Nesan Jeyaratnam and Ruwansiri who gave them the comfortable success.

The former finished unbeaten on 45, made from 64 balls and featuring three fours and a six, but it was Ruwansiri that stole the show with 55 in 58, six of them going for four and another two clearing the boundary in one go.

Mymms are back at Home Farm on Saturday when neighbours Potters Bar are the visitors.

