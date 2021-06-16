News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
North Mymms putting faith in juniors as club continues to grow

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2021   
One of the junior teams at North Mymms Cricket Club

North Mymms Cricket Club juniors are enjoying a surge in numbers and have no plans to stop. - Credit: NORTH MYMMS CC

North Mymms believe the kids are the future - and their junior section is enjoying a booming start to the new season.

Year on year membership has continued to grow with over 100 children now playing at the Home Farm-based cricket club.

Friday night training sessions are being offered for the club's teams between U9 and U15 and there is also the two national ECB programmes, All Stars for those aged five to eight, and Dynamos for eight to 11-year-olds.

A spokesman for the club said: "The energy during these sessions is amazing and we are committed to ensuring everyone is welcome regardless of age, background or ability."

The older juniors are also being encouraged to take the Herts Cricket Young Leaders course this year while there is a push to recruit more women, with fun sessions for ladies and girls taken by the club's specialist coaches starting on Wednesday.

For more details go to www.northmymmscc.co.uk/juniors 

The first team meanwhile got back to winning ways in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division with a four-wicket success at Reed.

The hosts won the toss and made 225-9 in 60 overs, Chanaka Ruwansiri the undoubted star for Mymms with 5-65 although there were two wickets each for Richard Oxley (2-25) and Dharmarajsinh Jhala (2-56).

The reply was sorted in 44 overs.

Hamza Ahmed, who would also star in Hertfordshire's National Counties win over Lincolnshire on Sunday, hit 81 before Ruwansiri (42) and Armaan Randhawa (43) broke the back of the Reed attack.

Mymms are now sixth with the derby against league leaders Potters Bar to come at home on Saturday.

Cricket
Welham Green News

