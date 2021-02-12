News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New sponsorship to give welcome boost to North Mymms youngsters

Published: 8:00 AM February 12, 2021   
North Mymms Cricket Club's U9 team

North Mymms Cricket Club's U9 team are among those who will benefit from the club's new sponsors. - Credit: NORTH MYMMS CC

North Mymms Cricket Club hope cash from a new sponsor will help boost the physical and mental health of children as summer approaches. 

Thanks to work from Jon Mather, a coach for their junior section, community funding from leading global consultancy company Capgemini has now been secured. 

Mather said: "The money will be used to provide cricket coaching to all children aged between seven and 11, regardless of ability or experience and to make cricket fun whilst promoting health and fitness. 

"The aim is to help children get outdoors, away from game consoles or watching TV and not being active. The club is very aware that they can improve children’s self-esteem, respect, and peer interaction by giving them somewhere to go and something to do with other children in a safe and fun environment. 

"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the club in keeping everyone safe but this has incurred a lot of costs. 

"Keeping abreast of current government guidelines is also a challenge. The lockdown has been a financial strain on many families and sporting hobbies are often an unaffordable expense which is the first to be surrendered in order that the parents to save money. 

"We want the sessions to be affordable and available to all who want to come along which this funding will facilitate." 

