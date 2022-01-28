News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
North Mymms Cricket Club youngsters to benefit from Capgemini funding

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM January 28, 2022
North Mymms Cricket Club juniors will benefit from a funding award from Capgemini.

North Mymms Cricket Club juniors will benefit from a funding award from Capgemini. - Credit: NORTH MYMMS CC

North Mymms Cricket Club have secured funding that will help them realise their goals when it comes to junior coaching.

The community funding comes from consultancy company Capgemini.

Jon Mather, a long-standing member of the Home Farm club as well as junior coach, is an employee of the company and was the driving force behind securing the award for the second year running.

Jon Mather of North Mymms Cricket Club has helped the club secure funding for their junior section.

Jon Mather of North Mymms Cricket Club has helped the club secure funding for their junior section. - Credit: NORTH MYMMS CRICKET

They aim to provide cricket coaching to all children aged between the ages of seven and 11, regardless of ability or experience, and to make cricket fun whilst promoting health and fitness.

A spokesman for North Mymms said: "Sport can improve children’s self-esteem, respect, and peer interaction by giving them somewhere to go and something to do with other children in a safe and fun environment.

"The lockdown has been a financial strain on many families and sporting hobbies are often an unaffordable expense which is the first to be surrendered in order that the parents to save money.

"We want the sessions to be affordable and available to all who want to come along which this funding will facilitate.

"We are so grateful and happy to benefit from this funding and appreciate the commitment shown by Jon in securing it."

