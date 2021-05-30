North Mymms grab first win of the season as they squeeze the life out of Radlett

Published: 1:15 PM May 30, 2021

Dharmarajsinh Jhala (right) was among the runs for North Mymms in their win over Radlett. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms opened their account in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division in style with an impressive victory away to Radlett.

With sunshine and warm weather finally gracing the league after three damp Saturdays, Mymms played superbly to dispatch the perennial challengers by 96 runs.

Winning the toss and batting first at Cobden Hill, the visitors put on an impressive 214-9 in their 50 overs.

There were decent contributions from most of the squad but it was the middle order that laid the foundations for the victory.

Chanaka Ruwansiri top-scored for Mymms with a patient 43 from 70 balls, arriving with the score on 52-3.

He was the fourth man out too but only after the biggest partnership of the innings, totalling 51, alongside Armaan Randhawa.

He departed for 28 but 31 from Andy Lewis and Dharmarajsinh Jhala's 30 kept the scoreboard ticking over.

The latter was eighth man out with just under four overs to go but the tail managed to add another 20 important runs to set Radlett their target.

The home side's star man with the ball was Noah Cornwell who took 3-43 and there were two wickets each for Randeep Sanghera and Anthony Hill, the latter coughing up just 23 runs in his 10 overs.

But while the target would be a difficult one for Radlett, they were expected to come close.

And despite some early struggles, Josh De Caires bowled in the first over by Ajeet Dale who then went on to claim the wickets of Dominic Chatfield and Kabir Toor in the opening seven overs, Radlett looked to have steadied the ship thanks to Fraser Crawford.

But his departure for 33 signalled the end of the home side's hopes, although it was slow and painful death.

It left Radlett on 77-4 in the 20th over but it would be another 18 overs before they were all out, having only added a further 41.

Dale finished with figures of 4-32 while Ruwansiri took 3-24.

North Mymms host Hertford at Home Farm on Saturday while Radlett will look for redemption in their trip to Welwyn Garden City.