Harvey Cup success the icing on the cake as ladies put North Mymms Bowls Club 'on the map'

Published: 12:44 PM October 2, 2021

North Mymms Bowls Club have been celebrating a trophy-laden end to their season.

The ladies led the way with the two St Albans district league wins as well as the Harvey Cup, beating Potters Bar and Northaw & Cuffley to land the annual competition for the first time in more than 25 years.

They were also runners up in Herts Club League Division A.

“I’ve really enjoyed my year as ladies' captain and am very proud of the successful year we’ve had,” said Diann Howell while club chairman Terry Atkinson added: “The ladies’ teams have performed really well this year in their competitions.

"They have certainly put North Mymms Bowls Club on the map."

The Welham Green-based club are also keen to build on the success and attract new members for the 2022 season.

A spokeswoman said: "It’s not all about the trophies, some members are happy to play socially and in the many friendly matches played throughout the season.

"There is free coaching and reduced membership available for new bowlers."

For more information go to www.northmymmsbowlsclub.org then contact the Membership Secretary Val Atkinson or call 07815 172059.