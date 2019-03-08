Play-off hopes still relient on a little help from their friends despite North Mymms beating Harpenden

Dharmarajsinh Jhala claimed five wickets for North Mymms against Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

After beating Harpenden by three wickets North Mymms are now hoping they can do them a favour and help get them into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-offs.

The Home Farm club sit fifth with one game to go but 23 points behind Totteridge Millhillians, the side occupying the final qualifying spot.

And they will need Harpenden to get a positive result on Saturday at home to the north Londoners, while beating Luton Town & Indians themselves, to stand any chance of getting into the end-of-season party.

Their win at home to Harpenden came courtesy of a fine bowling display from Dharmarajsinh Jhala who finished on 5-35 as the visitors were all out for 118.

The reply was halted twice by rain but the hosts were still able to get to their target in relative comfort.

Hamza Ahmed blasted a rapid 22 early on but it was the cool and calm Neil Bamford who guided them home with an unbeaten 43.