Advanced search

Play-off hopes still relient on a little help from their friends despite North Mymms beating Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 16:13 02 September 2019

Dharmarajsinh Jhala claimed five wickets for North Mymms against Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dharmarajsinh Jhala claimed five wickets for North Mymms against Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

After beating Harpenden by three wickets North Mymms are now hoping they can do them a favour and help get them into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-offs.

The Home Farm club sit fifth with one game to go but 23 points behind Totteridge Millhillians, the side occupying the final qualifying spot.

And they will need Harpenden to get a positive result on Saturday at home to the north Londoners, while beating Luton Town & Indians themselves, to stand any chance of getting into the end-of-season party.

Their win at home to Harpenden came courtesy of a fine bowling display from Dharmarajsinh Jhala who finished on 5-35 as the visitors were all out for 118.

The reply was halted twice by rain but the hosts were still able to get to their target in relative comfort.

Hamza Ahmed blasted a rapid 22 early on but it was the cool and calm Neil Bamford who guided them home with an unbeaten 43.

Most Read

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield woman who has taken care of over 250 kittens appeals for help

Merlin lives with Rosanna Thorpe in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied,

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

A Welwyn Garden City man who was missing has now been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake

Welwyn Garden City man gets in shape for London Marathon cancer run

Sidney Valentine is intensely training for his marathon. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield woman who has taken care of over 250 kittens appeals for help

Merlin lives with Rosanna Thorpe in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied,

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

A Welwyn Garden City man who was missing has now been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake

Welwyn Garden City man gets in shape for London Marathon cancer run

Sidney Valentine is intensely training for his marathon. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A1(M): Crash near Welwyn Garden City closes one lane

Hertfordshire road police. Picture: Herts Police.

Play-off hopes still relient on a little help from their friends despite North Mymms beating Harpenden

Dharmarajsinh Jhala claimed five wickets for North Mymms against Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Miscommunication prevents pride ceremony at Hertsmere

Labour holding the Pride flag. Picture: Supplied.

Herts police donate £2,000 worth of toys to Lister Hospital for ‘Elliot’s Fight’

More than �2,000 was raised for Elliot Harridge and the children at Lister following a fundraiser by Herts police. Picture: Herts police

More than 6,000 attend free outdoor cinema screenings in Welwyn Garden City

People attending the Welwyn Garden City BID's Cinema on the Green screening of The Greatest Showman in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists