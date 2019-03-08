Wonderful North Mymms batter Totteridge Millhillians with fine display

North Mymms' Rhys Wynne. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A superb century from Hamza Ahmed and a dominant bowling display from Rhys Wynne helped North Mymms to a wonderful 165-run win at Totteridge Millhillians.

Mymms had opted to bat on winning the toss and Ahmed's knock of 116, scored from 126 balls and including 10 fours and two sixes, was part of an opening partnership with Hamza Qayyum that got to 153 before the latter was trapped lbw by Shaun O'Brien for 87.

After his departure Ahmed kept the pressure on and with the help of a number of supportive partners, he was the third man out as the visitors got to 306-7 from their 50 overs.

Totteridge's reply never got going either as Mymms turned the screw from the off.

The top three all got to double figures but once Wynne came into the attack, the writing was on the wall.

He finished on 5-35 from his 10 overs and was supported by the rest of the bowlers, Dharmarajsinh Jhala claiming 2-19 and Qayyum, Prithvi Sarvaiya and Richard Oxley getting the others.