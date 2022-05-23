Dramatic finale sends North Mymms into delirium at Radlett

North Mymms conjured up a sensational finish to their game with leaders Radlett - winning by just one run.

It was the first loss of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season for the Cobden Hill hosts and a success that moves Mymms up to third in the standings.

Having won the toss, Radlett had opted to field first and looked to be in control when they removed the visitors for 179 in the 48th over.

They had got off to a great start with two wickets inside the first six overs leaving Mymms in trouble at 6-2.

But a superb innings from Nesan Jeyaratnam rescued the day, the number three going on to make 82 in 109 balls, hitting 10 fours along the way.

He had support along the way but Chanaka Ruwansiri (12), Richard Soulsby (21) and Dharmarajsinh Jhala (14) were the only others to join him on double figures.

Hamza Qayyum took five wickets as North Mymms beat Radlett. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The reply though looked to be going firmly the way of Radlett as they had solid, if not stunning, partnerships across the top order.

After 31 overs they were sitting comfortable on 143-3 but it was the removal of Kabir Toor by Hamza Qayyum for 54 that heralded the swing in momentum.

Qayyum was suddenly a man possessed and he claimed another three wickets plus a catch off the bowling of Ruwansiri to leave Radlett on 168-8.

That left them with 12 needed in 11 overs, meaning Mymms had to bowl them out.

Booth and Anthony Hill looked to have dashed their hopes with seven scored off the first three balls of the 41st over leaving them a run short.

But Ruwansiri, with the help of an Asad Sajjad catch, dismissed Hill and then Noah Cornwell was caught to spark huge celebrations.

Qayyum finished on 5-26 while Ruwansiri managed 4-32

Steve Gale hit a superb century for Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar are one place above Mymms in the table after thrashing West Herts away.

Winning the toss, they opted to bat first and roared to 270-7 in their 50 overs.

That was down to an incredible 203 for the third wicket between James Seward and Steve Gale.

The pair came together at the start of the seventh over with Bar on 26-2 and stayed there until Seward was dismissed for 107 in 129 balls in the 44th over.

Gale got to his century too before being removed, ending on 105 after being caught and bowled by Ian Gurney.

And there was never any hope of a shock win for the home side as the Jigar Mehta and Lee Tyrrell ripped through the West Herts line-up.

Mehta finished on 4-38 but Tyrrell was the star with 5-6 in 4.3 overs, including a double-wicket maiden.