Deserved point for Welwyn keeps play-off hopes firmly in their own hands

Matty Campbell-Mhlope scored what could be a vital equaliser for Welwyn Garden City away to North Leigh. - Credit: PETER SHORT

An equaliser 10 minutes from time from substitute Matty Campbell-Mhlope preserved Welwyn Garden City's unbeaten run and earned them what could be a vital point in their play-off battle.

The 1-1 draw at North Leigh wasn't enough to keep them in the top five of the Southern League Division One Central and they are now one point behind their hosts in sixth and three adrift of AFC Dunstable in third, Ware the team in fourth.

However, WGC have three games in hand on the trio with the first of them on Tuesday at home to second-placed Berkhamsted.

A share of the spoils at Eynsham Hall was undoubtedly the right result with both sides dominating one half of a clash that was badly affected by a blustery wind.

City had the slope and the elements in their favour in the first period and they settled quickly, with Dave Keenleyside pulling the strings, doing everything but score.

They did get the ball in the net in the opening 45 minutes, Keenleyside sending Cyrus Babaie away down the right and although his cross was turned in by Ben Spaul, the offside flag kept things level.

Keenleyside then pulled a low effort wide of the post after good work from Jordan Watson while another effort three minutes later required a save from the hosts' Adam North.





The second period though saw North Leigh holding the ascendancy.

Amer Awadh stung Charlie Crowley’s palms on 50 minute and they should have score moments later but Slavi Spasov headed wide from a great position.

The sub also hit the side netting when sent clear but they did make the breakthrough on 70 minutes, Jordan Thomas thumping a swerving strike from 30 yards beyond Crowley.

And with Ryan Doherty thrown on up front to keep the giant North Leigh defenders occupied, his fellow replacement snatched a point.

Keenleyside and Jay Rolfe combined for Jesse Walkin to cut into the area. His pass found Yemi Adelani and when he crossed to the back post, Campbell-Mhlope stuck it away.





WGC: Crowley, Walklin, Close, Rolfe, Sexton, Spaul, Keenleyside, Ironton, Clements (Adelani 63), Watson (Campbell-Mhlope 63), Babaie (Doherty 74).

Subs (not used): Mitchell, Ball.

Goal: Campbell-Mhlope 80

Booked: Crowley, Keenleyside, Spaul, Ironton





North Leigh: North, McCreedie, Hopkins, Nash, Carnell, Brown, Awadh, McNish (Williams 77), Louis (Spasov 46), Alves (Steele 69), Thomas.

Subs (not used): Gunn, Payne.

Goal: Thomas 70

Booked: Thomas, Nash





HT: North Leigh 0 Welwyn Garden City 0

Referee: Charlie Bullock (Kintbury, Berkshire)

Attendance: 220





Southern League Division One Central (top)

Pld W D L F A Diff Pts Bedford Town 31 24 4 3 85 24 61 76 Berkhamsted 31 22 6 3 56 21 35 72 AFC Dunstable 32 18 8 6 53 27 26 62 Ware 32 18 6 8 81 40 41 60 North Leigh 32 17 9 6 63 36 27 60 Welwyn Garden City 29 18 5 6 59 37 22 59



