Match Report
Southern League Division One Central
North Leigh
Jordan Thomas 70
Welwyn Garden City
Matty Campbell-Mhlope 80
Deserved point for Welwyn keeps play-off hopes firmly in their own hands
Credit: PETER SHORT
An equaliser 10 minutes from time from substitute Matty Campbell-Mhlope preserved Welwyn Garden City's unbeaten run and earned them what could be a vital point in their play-off battle.
The 1-1 draw at North Leigh wasn't enough to keep them in the top five of the Southern League Division One Central and they are now one point behind their hosts in sixth and three adrift of AFC Dunstable in third, Ware the team in fourth.
However, WGC have three games in hand on the trio with the first of them on Tuesday at home to second-placed Berkhamsted.
A share of the spoils at Eynsham Hall was undoubtedly the right result with both sides dominating one half of a clash that was badly affected by a blustery wind.
City had the slope and the elements in their favour in the first period and they settled quickly, with Dave Keenleyside pulling the strings, doing everything but score.
They did get the ball in the net in the opening 45 minutes, Keenleyside sending Cyrus Babaie away down the right and although his cross was turned in by Ben Spaul, the offside flag kept things level.
Keenleyside then pulled a low effort wide of the post after good work from Jordan Watson while another effort three minutes later required a save from the hosts' Adam North.
The second period though saw North Leigh holding the ascendancy.
Amer Awadh stung Charlie Crowley’s palms on 50 minute and they should have score moments later but Slavi Spasov headed wide from a great position.
The sub also hit the side netting when sent clear but they did make the breakthrough on 70 minutes, Jordan Thomas thumping a swerving strike from 30 yards beyond Crowley.
And with Ryan Doherty thrown on up front to keep the giant North Leigh defenders occupied, his fellow replacement snatched a point.
Keenleyside and Jay Rolfe combined for Jesse Walkin to cut into the area. His pass found Yemi Adelani and when he crossed to the back post, Campbell-Mhlope stuck it away.
WGC: Crowley, Walklin, Close, Rolfe, Sexton, Spaul, Keenleyside, Ironton, Clements (Adelani 63), Watson (Campbell-Mhlope 63), Babaie (Doherty 74).
Subs (not used): Mitchell, Ball.
Goal: Campbell-Mhlope 80
Booked: Crowley, Keenleyside, Spaul, Ironton
North Leigh: North, McCreedie, Hopkins, Nash, Carnell, Brown, Awadh, McNish (Williams 77), Louis (Spasov 46), Alves (Steele 69), Thomas.
Subs (not used): Gunn, Payne.
Goal: Thomas 70
Booked: Thomas, Nash
HT: North Leigh 0 Welwyn Garden City 0
Referee: Charlie Bullock (Kintbury, Berkshire)
Attendance: 220
Southern League Division One Central (top)
Pld
W
D
L
F
A
Diff
Pts
Bedford Town
31
24
4
3
85
24
61
76
Berkhamsted
31
22
6
3
56
21
35
72
AFC Dunstable
32
18
8
6
53
27
26
62
Ware
32
18
6
8
81
40
41
60
North Leigh
32
17
9
6
63
36
27
60
Welwyn Garden City
29
18
5
6
59
37
22
59