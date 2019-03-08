No motors needed as Welwyn Wheelers battle hard over Isle of Man TT course

Welwyn Wheelers had a big squad travel to the Isle of Man for the three-day Youth Tour. Picture: GARY JONES/MANXMAN PHOTOS Archant

While the professionals were battling over the hills of the Tour de Yorkshire Welwyn Wheelers’ youngsters were facing their own mountains at the Isle of Man Youth Tour.

In total 13 from the Gosling Stadium-based club, across a number of age ranges, made the trip to the Manx island for the second set of races in the National Youth Series.

The three-day event kicked off with a scenic up-hill prologue alongside part of the Manx Electric Railway.

This was a change from the usual location on the promenade at Douglas and the switch proved no problem across the boys' categories as the Welwyn riders all featured in the top 10.

The girls got off to a decent start too although Ella Coleman's race was hindered by mechanical problems shortly after the start.

Day two took the riders into the hills at Ellerslie for a circuit race and uphill finish.

Around 20 of the youth A boys, including Welwyn's Euan Woodliffe, Joe Kiely and Nathan Hardy, stayed in a tight group until the final climb where the group finally split apart.

The general classification at the end of the stage left Kiely fourth with Woodliffe eighth.

In the C race Fin Woodliffe placed seventh on the stage as did Elijah Storti in the D race.

In the B girls' Millie Coleman was 10th on the stage and GC.

The A girls were similarly split across the course but it was Ella Coleman who made the big move, her fourth on the stage dragging her from 24th following her frustrating prologue to eighth overall.

The final day saw the age groups split with the younger riders heading to a circuit at the National Sport Centre in Douglas while the U14s and U16s went to Billown and the famous TT race.

Storti retained his 10th place on GC in the U10 event and Fin Woodliffe stayed seventh in the U12s.

The fast and furious TT course saw a big crash on the final lap of the U16 boys' race with only 20 contesting the final sprint.

Hardy was 11th but both Euan Woodliffe and Kiely were caught up in the crash and crossed the line some distance behind the main group.

Iona Moir was ninth on the stage for the U16 girls while Millie Coleman was seventh in the girls' B race.

There were still some good results overall though.

Kiely, Fin and Euan Woodliffe and Mille and Ella Coleman all placed in the top-10 on GC while Calum Moir, Dan Phillips and Elijah Storti made the top 20.

Ethan Storti, Samuel Quiggin and Ellen Phillips completed the Welwyn squad for the weekend.