Opinion: We need a new football ground in Hatfield but more thought is needed

Opinion

Having just seen the proposed public consultation for a football ground, what can I say about this very vague questionnaire that asks "do you want a grass pitch with stand, or do you want a plastic/3G pitch with stand, or do you want nothing"?

You may as well ask someone "do you want a sandwich, or do you want a piece of cake, or aren’t you hungry"?

My response would be what sort of sandwich? What bread is it made from? What filling? Is it meat or vegetarian? How big is it? What sort of cake is it? Does it have cream? How many calories? Is it gluten free? How big a slice?

How can people vote on a scheme without giving them the precise details of what those schemes are and the costs and impacts of each scheme?

One Hatfield resident has spent years of his own time, and at his own expense, to put together the most thorough in-depth presentation the council has ever seen. It has also been available to view by the general public for a considerable time.

He has costed every fine detail of the scheme, from costs of laying a new grass pitch with improved drainage, stand, clubhouse, floodlights, fencing etc, and even went and found out how utilities could be supplied to the site and at what cost.

He has come up with a football ground, I won’t call it a stadium as this conjures up images of Premiership grounds that cater for thousands of people, a modest ground with a stand that could seat 200/300 people, with floodlights, a clubhouse, changing rooms and toilet facilities including disabled.

And yes it has a grass pitch. Why? Because a grass pitch is within budget the budget of a fund that has been sitting in the council’s bank account for a number of years and is slowly being eroded. He has even costed in maintenance of the site.

This sort of ground would put Hatfield on a similar level to our smaller but more illustrious neighbours such as London Colney, Colney Heath, WGC, Hertford and Hoddesdon.

The scheme would be primarily for football because that is what the money was set aside for, but not for the benefit of just one club as clubs tend to come and go historically.

It would be a shared facility run and owned by the council, a community hub that would benefit not just the footballers but the wider community. Somewhere where our senior teams could progress to a reasonable level and compete with our neighbouring villages and towns, somewhere we could be proud of welcoming opposing teams to, and somewhere where our youth could aspire to play just as I was inspired many years ago watching the great Andy Porter scoring for Hatfield at Stonecross Road.

All abilities, cup finals or special matches could also be staged there.

And in the summer it could be used for numerous events such as concerts, markets, outdoor cinema even - events that the whole community could join in with.

It would have a grass pitch because that is within budget and most senior footballers would prefer to play on grass, if anybody looking at the schemes would realise if they bothered to ask them.

There is a clamour for a 3G pitch but that is not within budget and the area is inundated with them, the likes of Oaklands College and the university, with more to come in the next year.

Many of them are unused and you need to ask why and think of the environmental impact 3G pitches are having and the risk to health. If you research the environmental impact of them, you may change your mind.

They last about eight to 10 years and in today’s prices would cost £180,000 to 200,000 to replace. This means that a contingency of around £18,000 a year would have to be set aside in order to replace the carpet alone.

The biggest clamour for 3G pitches seems to come from the youth set-ups because they are good for training all year round, but most teams don’t train during the summer months and if they were used seven nights a week during the winter, that would have a massive impact on noise and light pollution in the Birchwood area.

But the one thing they lose sight of is the fact that all the youth teams grow up eventually and they need a senior set up to aspire to.

The one thing the town of Hatfield doesn't have is a football ground. A ground where players would be proud to play at. A ground where mums and dads can take their aspiring kids to watch top local football and dream of the day they would be able to play there. A ground where retired folks can spend a Saturday afternoon in relative comfort watching local talent rather than letting them disappear to play for our luckier neighbours. A place where you could just meet socially, have a drink and a bite to eat in the bar, buy a programme and catch up with old friends.

Some people think that a 3G pitch can be used for multiple sports. In theory perhaps, but each sport uses a different-sized pitch and different-sized goals and would never work in practice. You would end up with multiple lines (Oaklands and Richard Hale school come to mind), and multiple goals and quite frankly, a mess.

Having played at Oaklands College recently I can tell you it is not how football should be played.

But back to one Hatfield resident’s scheme, which is a tribute to years of hard work and thorough research, which was presented to the council, only to be denigrated to one line in a public consultation.

Please do your own research on everything I have said and if you wish to view the only plausible and costed scheme put forward to the council - ask your local councillor as they have all seen the scheme.

Whether you like the scheme or not, or whether you disagree with the idea or not, one thing you should appreciate is all of the sheer hard work and research that has gone into it, something no other local resident has bothered to do since we last had a ground in Hatfield.

This may very well be our last chance to build a football ground for the Hatfield community. Don’t waste it.

To view the council's consultation go to careabout.co.uk/Hatfield/