Published: 2:25 PM July 1, 2021

Sir Nick Faldo is set for his Senior Open return at Sunningdale. - Credit: Getty Images

Sir Nick Faldo will make his first competitive appearance for three years later this month.

Welwyn Garden City's most famous sporting son will tee off in The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at Sunningdale from July 22-25.

The six-time Major winner, 63, last competed in Europe’s only Senior Major Championship in 2018 at St Andrews, the scene of one of his most famous triumphs – the 1990 Open.

The former WGC Golf Club champion will return to another venue where he has tasted success in Sunningdale Golf Club, the setting for his 1992 European Open victory.

Faldo, who has 30 career wins on the European Tour, including three Masters Tournaments and three Open Championships, is thrilled by the prospect of returning to the country of his birth for this year’s Senior Open.

Now a successful golf commentator in America, he is due to be working at the 2021 Open at Royal St George's.

"I am really looking forward to returning to the UK,” said WGC-born Faldo.

“This is only my second trip over in the last 18 months and I can’t wait to see my children, Matthew and Georgia, and friends.

“I will be working at The Open and then I’ve got the exciting opportunity to play at The Senior Open.

“I have great memories of Sunningdale’s Old Course, having won there in 1992, and hopefully some of those memories come rushing back when I get there.

“The Senior Open is a wonderful championship and it always produces an entertaining week of golf for the fans.

"I am very grateful to have the opportunity to compete this year and I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Faldo, who won three Masters titles in his glory days, will be joined in England by some of the biggest names in the game’s history, including Major champions and Ryder Cup captains.

The field will include the most successful player in senior golf’s history, Bernhard Langer, who will bid for a fifth Senior Open when he defends the title he won at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2019.

The Legends Tour, formerly known as the European Senior Tour and most recently the Staysure Tour, is the men’s professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older.

Tickets to see the world’s best over-50s golfers tee it up in Europe’s only Senior Major Championship are on sale now.