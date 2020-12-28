Tewin thirds among the new teams accepted into the 2021 Herts Cricket League

Published: 3:01 PM December 28, 2020

Tewin Cricket Club will field a third team in the 2021 Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There will be a number of new teams taking their place in the 2021 Herts Cricket League - including one from Tewin.

The Upper Green-based village club will now run a third team and play in a restructured regional division.

In total there will be 10 new teams entering the league's now 28-stong divisional structure and that has brought changes at the lower end of the scale.

The geographical splits in Regional Division A and Regional Division B will remain but a third division, a north one, will appear alongside the east and west in Regional Division C.

Tewin's third team will play in that new north division alongside teams from the likes of Datchworth, Hatfield Hyde and Knebworth Park.

One team has also left, Stevenage sixths will not play in the league this year.

Further up the divisions it is as you were after the league opted not to have promotion or relegations in the half-season, played under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It means Potters Bar, champions in 2019 and top of the pile again in 2020, will remain in the Premier Division with Welwyn Garden City and North Mymms.

Old Owens are in the Championship, Knebworth Park in Division Two A and Datchworth in Division Three A.

The two Hatfield teams, Hatfield & Crusaders and Hatfield Hyde, are both in Division Four although in the A and B divisions respectively.

Tewin's first team are in Division Five A as are their Bentley Heath counterparts.

The first match of the season is scheduled for May 8.

The delayed ECB National Club Championship, shelved in 2020 after the outbreak of coronavirus, will look to go ahead this year, and the draw has set up an all-Herts League clash.

Potters Bar Cricket Club will face Radlett in the ECB National Club Championship. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar have been drawn at home after re-entering this year and will see familiar foes Radlett arrive at The Walk on Sunday, May 16.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two sides in the last 20 matches played by Potters Bar, one of which includes the 2019 play-off final which Bar won by just six runs.

The winners of that contest then travel to face either Finchley or North Middlesex on June 6 in round two.

Welwyn Garden City meanwhile host Peterborough Town.