New signings announced by Welwyn Garden City FC for upcoming season

Published: 10:20 AM June 29, 2021

The boss of Welwyn Garden City has landed his latest batch of signings for the upcoming season, headed by two returnees coming back to Herns Way.

Manager Nicky Ironton announced this week that Ben Spaul, a key member of the Citizens’ successful SSML title-winning line-up three seasons ago, has rejoined the club. He will be adding to the 78 appearances he made back then.

The hard-working midfielder is now WGC-based and rejoins after three seasons with Southern League Division 1 Central county rivals Berkhamsted, where he was skipper last season.

Also back in a WGC shirt will left-sided midfielder Matty Campbell-Mhlope, who played during Dean Barker’s time with the club and left with the former manager to join Kings Langley.

The much-travelled player has seen service most recently with FC Romania, but also has experience with Hemel Hempstead, Farnborough, Stratford Town and Staines and was on Millwall’s books as a youngster.

A newcomer to the club is 20-year-old full-back Jack Gibbs. He joins from Essex Senior League Hoddesdon and has had experience with National League Boreham Wood.

Key players from recent campaigns all re-signing for the club are left--back Jon Sexton – back for a fifth season with the Citizens – striker Elliot Bailey, another regular over the past two seasons and young winger Greg Adinna, whose progress has been badly affected by serious injury, but is now fully fit.

Previous signings already announced include experienced keeper Charlie Crowley and ex-Potters Bar midfielder Joe Bennett, who joined WGC mid-season from Eastern Counties League Newmarket Town.



The manager’s son George Ironton, a key member of the Citizens’s line-up in recent seasons in midfield, has also re-joined for the new campaign, alongside defender Ryan Doherty, midfielder Harrison Cage and much coveted young striker Cyrus Babaie.