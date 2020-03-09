New captains installed at Brookmans Park Golf Club ahead of its 90th anniversary season

New Brookmans Park Golf Club captains Stuart Leigh and Gwenda Pocock were helicoptered in for their drive-in. Archant

Brookmans Park Golf Club have started their 90th anniversary season in style with a touch of glamour and panache.

Brookmans Park Golf Club's Stuart Leigh (right) has taken over the captaincy in 2020 from Dave Lines. Picture: BRIAN HALL Brookmans Park Golf Club's Stuart Leigh (right) has taken over the captaincy in 2020 from Dave Lines. Picture: BRIAN HALL

The AGM saw two new captains appointed. Stuart Leigh was handed his captain's jacket and ties from last year's skipper Dave Lines while Gwenda Pocock is now in charge of the ladies captaincy, taking over from Wendy Plummer.

And as is the tradition, the two new incumbents held their drive-in on Saturday to signal the start of their tenures.

What wasn't traditional was their mode of transport to the venue, with the pair brought in in true James Bond style via helicopter.

The club was founded in 1930 and the course has built up a reputation as one of the finest courses in Hertfordshire, hosting many county and pro-am events.

The club house itself was originally part of the former Brookmans Park Manor House and offers a warm welcome to everyone.