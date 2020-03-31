Advanced search

Netball Superleague season should be played out in full says former Red Roses boss Tracey Neville

PUBLISHED: 09:57 01 April 2020

Former England head coach Tracey Neville would like the Superlegue season to start again. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The former head coach of England Roses would like to see the Netball Superleague season start over after the suspensions on sport for the coronavirus have been lifted.

Sasha Corbin hopes to be back on court with Saracens Mavericks soon. Picture: STEVE PORTERSasha Corbin hopes to be back on court with Saracens Mavericks soon. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Tracey Neville was in charge of the England squad who won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before taking bronze at the World Cup last year.

Sides have only played four games at most this term and with time served at superleague franchises Manchester Thunder and Team Northumbria, Neville believes a resumption of games would be vital to the current crop of clubs, including the Hatfield-based Saracens Mavericks.

Speaking to Sky Sports she said: “I really hope that they don’t try to cut the season short and they do try and play it out.

“My worry is for the franchises because they all work on ticketing revenue and the more games that are played, the more revenue they can generate.

“To see a decrease in netball at this particular time, when it’s on the rise, would just be devastating.”

“I totally agree [with playing the season out.

“At the end of the day, the Roses are hugely important and the future of them is incredibly important.

“However, their income is sustainable whereas the Superleague cannot see a decrease in its competition without it having an impact financially.

“I don’t know what [the schedule and timing] could look like but to shorten the season or decrease the number of matches or anything like that would be an absolute travesty for the franchises.

“They need to make the revenue to be able to keep them going next year and to pay contracted players.

“The financial hit on franchises comes not only from the ticket revenue but also from elements like merchandise and courses and camps.”

The Mavericks’ Sasha Corbin meanwhile took to social media to share a video with the “Mavericks family”.

She said: “This is an uncertain time but we have been staying connected as a team, doing workouts together.

“We want to thank you for your support still. We hope to be on court performing for you guys very soon.

“It’s really frustrating for us too and we’re missing out on everything we’d set out to do.”

