One win from two very tight games for Saracens Mavericks

Two close games produced two different outcomes for Saracens Mavericks in the Netball Superleague.

Saturday saw them edge Strathclyde Sirens 48-45 at the University of Essex Arena before they fell to a 55-53 loss at Surrey Storm one day later.

The results leave the Hatfield side in fourth.

The loss to the Storm was decided in the first period with the hosts taking a two-point lead into the next 15 minutes.

But it was nip and tuck for the remainder of the contest, with the fourth quarter in particular seeing each side take then lose the lead.

The Mavs had their noses 50-49 in front with less than five minutes to go but with Gabby Marshall and Ine-Mari Venter both out injured, and the home Surrey support in boiserious mood, the Storm snatched the three points.

Venter had picked up her calf injury in the game against the Sirens, limping out in the second quarter.

The Mavs closed that half 26-22 ahead and had a six-point lead going into the final quarter.

And although Sirens pushed back, they were never close to clinching the win.