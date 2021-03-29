Defensive masterclass from Quashie helps Saracens Mavericks to good win over Stars

Published: 7:13 PM March 29, 2021

Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie in action against Severn Stars' Georgia Rowe during their Superleague match in 2020. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Razia Quashie produced a stunning performance to keep Saracens Mavericks firmly on track for a top-four play-off place in the Netball Superleague.

The 53-36 win over Severn Stars saw strong showings in the second and fourth quarters take them over the 50-point mark but it was defensively where the Mavericks were on fire with Quashie, Jo Trip and Jodie Gibson among others, forming a black and red wall.

And the England goalkeeper, head and shoulders the player of this match, is pleased to see the reconnection with fellow Red Roses defender Jodie Gibson starting to blossom.

Speaking to Sky Sports she said: "I’ve been away from Jodie for a long time and then she missed a few games when she joined so I’ve been working with other people.

"It’s nice to have a solid unit of defence.

"We’ve been making a lot of errors and we needed to put in a solid performance to show what we can do on court.

"In training we’ve been working hard on limiting our errors and keeping possession.

"We did lose a few intercepts but it is on me to get those back and I think I did that."

Quashie also believes the cutting of those errors that crept in during the first and third quarters in Wakefield is vital, especially as the Mavs are heading into clashes with three of the other top five teams in the next two weeks.

"We need to be comfortable going goal for goal," she said. "The teams are so good this year we are going to have to fight for everything.

"If we want to push on we have to be careful with the ball and have patience.

"[The likes of Wasps, Manchester Thunder and Team Bath] are really good at keeping possession. We need to do that too."

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala is also conscious of reducing the error count.

She said: "We made it challenging for ourselves. We drew the first and third quarters and the error rate came in that first period.

"There are still questions being asked, the biggest being consistency.

"We need that consistency to keep our foot on the pedal and keep pushing forward.

"It is the errors that are preventing that and we’ll need it against the top four sides."