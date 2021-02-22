Mavericks brought back to earth with a bump as Loughborough hand out lesson

Published: 10:23 AM February 22, 2021

Kat Ratnapala gave an honest assessment to Saracens Mavericks' heavy defeat to Loughborough Lightning in the Netball Superleague - "we didn't have any answers".

Mavericks had gone into the contest on the back of two encouraging wins over Surrey Storm and Leeds Rhinos but the Hatfield-based club were struggling from the get-go at Wakefield's Studio 001, where all games are currently being played.

They were 12-7 down at the end of the first quarter and the gap continued to grow as the contest went on.

It was nine points by half-time and 16 heading into the final period, with the Lightning winning that stanza 15-6.

And while they were missing a number of key players, new shooter Ine-Mari Venter and Jodie Gibson both coming through the league's three-week post-COVID-19 return to play training programme while Jo Trip and Danielle McFarlane were injured, Mavs' director of netball said there were no excuses.

Speaking to Sky Sports Ratnapala said: "They were a class act, I'll hold my hands up. They brought it and we didn't have any answers at times.

"But we didn't get started and there are a lot of questions.

"We know Loughborough, they haven't changed for quite a few years and we have done our homework, but we didn't have any answers.

"It was an opportunity for people to come out on court and show what they could deliver. We were just seeing if other people could bring something to the party.

"We have a few tired legs but that is no excuse because everyone is having to travel up to Wakefield so it is what it is."

They now get eight days to go away and lick their wounds before reconvening in West Yorkshire on Monday for a clash with Celtic Dragons.

And there will need to be some soul searching before that according to the boss.

She said: "We have a break until Monday so it is back to the drawing board.

"I've asked the players to have a long, hard look at themselves as well as us. There were some easy fixes out there that we didn't take responsibility for."