National Trophy cyclo-cross disappointment for Welwyn Wheelers’ Joe Kiely

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (right) was third on the day and overall after the final round of the National Trophy Cyclo-cross series. Picture: WELWYN WHEELERS Archant

Joe Kiely had to settle for third place on the day and overall after a nail-biting finish to the final round of the National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the best five results counting towards the overall score, Finlay Pickering was able to clinch the title despite not starting at Shrewsbury.

The U16 race saw Kiely and Adam Bent, just behind him in the standings at the start, battle with Corran Carrick-Anderson and it was the latter who won beating the others in the final dash to the line.

Kiely wasn’t helped though by a series of mishaps with backmarkers which put pay to his chances.

Euan Woodliffe was ninth while U14 Mark Lightfoot was eighth. Ellen Bennett took sixth in the U16 girls’.

The latest round of the Central League Cyclo-cross series saw Fin Woodliffe, Rupert Cavill and Leon Atkins lock out the U12 podium with Dillon Knott behind them in seventh and Henry Landon 10th.

Elise Whittaker was fourth U12 girl and Xavier Knott the sixth U10 boy.