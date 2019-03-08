Double success at national showjumping championships for Welwyn Garden City schoolgirls

Caitlin Wornham won the one-metre Junior National Club Championship final on Ballylee Boy. Picture: 1ST CLASS IMAGES Archant

Caitlin Wornham continues to enjoy plenty of success with a national title the latest to find its way to the trophy cabinet.

Welwyn Garden City's Lucy Gilbertson won the Pony Silver League 138cm final on Airbourne Freddie. Picture: 1ST CLASS IMAGES Welwyn Garden City's Lucy Gilbertson won the Pony Silver League 138cm final on Airbourne Freddie. Picture: 1ST CLASS IMAGES

The 13-year-old from Woolmer Green took the top prize in the one-metre Junior National Club Championship with her horse Ballylee Boy.

Held at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, the Monk's Walk pupil said the victory was just a case of giving it her all.

She said: "I knew I just had to go for it to be in with a chance of winning as the other competitors were so fast.

"Usually Ballylee Boy can be quite strong, but today he was calm and focussed which really helped us to take first place."

Wornham and Ballylee Boy will now focus their attentions on the British Showjumping National Junior Academy Show.

And there was more success for another show-jumper from Welwyn Garden City.

Riding Airbourne Freddie, Lucy Gilbertson took the top honours in the Pony Silver League U138cm Final with a scintillating time.

She was the first to go and set an incredible time of 31.50 seconds in the jump-off, crafted following a brave but risky turn into fence one.

And with only six clear rounds, the rest of the field struggled to get close to the Stanborough School pupil, with the gap back to runner-up Alice Crowley almost two seconds.

The victory followed Gilbertson's second place in the National 138cm Championship.

Dad Steve said: "She had previously won 10 Graham Heath qualifiers to get to the championships and compete in the Pony Silver League final.

"The other classes she entered are just for fun but this is what we came for."