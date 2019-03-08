Hatfield's Nathan Hughes named in Swim England performance squad

The 2019/20 Swim England Performance Squad, including Hatfield's Nathan Hughes, meets for the first time at a camp in Manchester. Archant

Nathan Hughes has retained his place in the Swim England performance squad for the new season.

The Hatfield Swimming Club star is one of two open water swimmers to be included in the 17-strong team having clinched the 10km European Junior Open Water title in August.

Maisie McCartney of Loughborough University is the other.

The squad is the pinnacle of the Swim England talent pathway and supports swimmers to reach their future international potential, in this case looking towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Grant Robins, Swim England's head of talent, said: "These talented swimmers have displayed excellent skills and behaviour thus far in their careers and I feel strongly that they have the potential to compete for England or Britain at multi-sport games in the coming years."