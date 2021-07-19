Second national titles in a month for Welwyn Wheelers duo Calum Moir and Henry Hobbs

Published: 6:20 PM July 19, 2021

Calum Moir of Welwyn Wheelers added another national title to the one won in the National Youth Circuit Race. - Credit: HUW WILLIAMS

You wait all that time for one national title only to find another one is just around the corner.

Fresh from their success in the National Youth Circuit Race Championship, the Welwyn Wheelers pair of Calum Moir and Henry Hobbs have added the National Youth Omnium to their list of achievements.

Held at the Lee Valley Velodrome, the pair won their crowns after five separate events.

Moir romped through the first four of them in the U16 boys' category, winning the time-trial, the scratch race and the sprint as well as coming second in the elimination race.

It left him 20 points clear of nearest rival Sam Fisher and he kept him to within one point in the final points race to win the title.

Henry Hobbs of Welwyn Wheelers added another national title to the one won in the National Youth Circuit Race. - Credit: HUW WILLIAMS

Hobbs' route in the U14 boys was much more contested.

He won the time-trial and elimination and was second in the sprint but was third of three possible winners going into the points race.

However, leader Adam Murray could only score three points and the 19 from Hobbs was enough to give him the win by two points from Rory Gravelle.