Mixed offerings for Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar in another busy hockey week

Dave Allmand-Smith got WGC's first goal against Luton. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City missed the chance to solidify their position at the top of East Hockey League Division Three South West as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Luton Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The result means they have swapped places with St Albans 3rds and dropped down to second.

The match started in lively fashion with Luton pressing high up the pitch and creating a few early chances.

That brought Welwyn's centre-back pairing Ben O'Boyle and Neil Kirby swiftly into the action but they still needed skipper Dan Klinger to make a number of spectacular saves.

They couldn't keep them out forever though and the hosts were able to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The second half saw WGC regroup and they were soon level, Dave Allmand-Smith skipping past the last defender before calmly rounding the keeper and slotting home.

More attacking play from Crayton Napoleon and Mark Skillbeck created more openings for the forward and after he earned a penalty corner, Napoleon converted after a scramble.

Luton came back strong and their pressure paid off with a deflected effort dribbling agonisingly into the corner to make it all square.

And despite a late chance for Allmand-Smith, which was saved, that's how it remained.

n Potters Bar ladies took top honours at the Dame Alice Owen's-based hosts with a 2-0 win at fellow promotion chasers Blueharts making it seven successes from eight.

Amy Kee and Emily Gerke got the goals to send them top of the 5 Counties Women's Hockey League Premier Division.

The ladies second team were unable to snap their poor run as they lost 1-0 to Leighton Buzzard.

The men's first team saw their winning streak end with a 2-0 home loss to third-place Wapping. They do, however, remain top of the table.

The seconds recovered from being 2-0 down at West Herts thanks to goals from Nick Umney and James McCormick before conceding two from short corners in the last 10 minutes to lose 4-2.

The thirds lost 1-0 to Rickmansworth but the fourths consolidated their mid-table position with an excellent 3-1 victory at MBDA.

Daniel Cherry got two with Chris Edwards getting the other.