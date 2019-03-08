Mill Green's Ellen Hume leads England to Home International success

England Women, including Mill Green's Ellen Hume, won the home international. Picture: THE R&A Archant

Mill Green Golf Club's Ellen Hume bagged the all-important winning point as England Women beat Ireland in the Home Internationals.

Played on a weather-affected day at Downfield in Scotland, the English side beat off a tenacious Irish challenge 3.5 to 2.5 to lift the trophy for the first time since 2016.

Bel Wardle, Lily May Humphreys and Emily Toy had taken the first three singles for England but Jessica Ross and Lauren Walsh then responded with wins for Ireland.

But English champion Hume was able to halve the final singles against Paula Grant to secure the victory.

England captain Helen Hewlett said: "It was a terrific all-round effort and a good end to a long day.

"The team were fantastic and we are delighted with the win."

The success kept coming too for England as both the boys and girls' teams were victorious in their tournaments.

The men can complete the clean sweep in their event next month.