Football fans asked to participate in museum exhibition

The museum is asking for help from fans of local football for football related items to feature in the exhibition. - Credit: Ann Ros

Are you a WGC football fan who can help with a new museum exhibition?

Mill Green Museum is asking for help from local fans for football related items - including photographs, programmes, medals, trophies and other memorabilia - based on WGC FC, factory teams, Peartree Old Boys FC, women’s, girls’ and youth football, the Sunday League and the 1966 World Cup.

The exhibition is being organised by local football historian Roy Williams and will take place from mid-September to the end of November.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure and community, said: “The popularity of football means the sport plays an important part in the local and social history of the borough.

“Perhaps you or a relative were involved in football in WGC and have a story to tell? If so, the museum would love to hear from you. This new exhibition will appeal to historians and football fans of all ages.”

You can contact the museum with information about a potential loan or donation by emailing museum@welhat.gov.uk or calling 01707 357 850.