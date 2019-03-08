Milestone joy for Walallawita as Bar blast to another win

Potters Bar didn't hang about as they blasted their way to a fifth win in six games thanks to a seven-wicket victory at Hertford.

They lost the toss but made the hosts regret their decision to bat with a restrictive bowling display that only allowed them to get to 163-8 in their 60 overs.

And the Bar big hitters then took over, racing to their target in just under 27 overs.

The result leaves Bar third in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division and closing in on Radlett in second.

Jigar Mehta got the visitors on the front foot early on, bowling Richard Leather for just eight, and when Teddy Duke took the wicket of skipper Scott Ruskin, Hertford were 21-2.

Adam Carlson then came in with a stubborn and frustrating innings. Despite struggling against the spin of Thilan Walallawita he got to 13 off 67 deliveries before finally the Bar man found a gap to dislodge the bails.

That was just before lunch and the spin king came out on fire after the interval.

Making his 100th appearance for the club he finished with a second five-wicket haul this season, eventually coming home with 5-28 from his 20 overs.

It included the key wicket of Will Ray who had looked the one man capable of getting runs as the opener got to 57.

Seven wickets had fallen for just 91 runs and with 16 overs to go Hertford were in dire straits.

However, to the hosts' credit George Pavey (41) and Tom Orchard (28*) batted nicely and put on 72 for the eighth wicket as the hosts clambered up to final total.

But Bar set off positively courtesy of some strange field placings where it seemed seven close catchers was the order off the day.

Both Charlie Scott and Steve Gale found the boundary on numerous occasions early on before the former was well-caught by Pavey at third slip for 19.

Gale was clean bowled by youngster Dan Orchard, who was the pick of the opposition's bowlers, for 32 and when Rehan Hassan (21) was well taken by Ben Cowell off Jonny Underdown's first ball, Bar were 82-3.

But some patient batting by Ashane Wijesuriya saw Bar through to tea at 114-3 and a 19-minute assault on the other side of the break finished the game off.

Pat Scott was left unbeaten on 48 and Wijesuriya 46 not out, the pair smashing 17 boundaries between them from the combined 90 balls.