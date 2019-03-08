Memorial rugby match to be held to honour one of Hatfield QE’s most popular players

Published: 10:05 AM March 8, 2019 Updated: 9:02 PM November 3, 2020

Hatfield QE Rugby Club are gearing up for a memorial game to celebrate one of their most popular players.

A memorial match will be held for Gerwyn 'Taff' Llewellyn at Hatfield QE Rugby Club. - Credit: Archant

Gerwyn Llewellyn, known universally as Taff, passed away at the end of February last year and to mark the first anniversary his beloved Hatfield team will take on a side from St Albans on Saturday, March 16.

The game starts at 1.30pm at Roe Hill Hall before players will head to the Town Inn, where all are welcome to join in the reminiscing.

The day will help raise money for HCF, the Hertfordshire Community Foundation who Taff was set to run for at the 2018 London Marathon, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

A spokesman for the club said: “Taff was a hugely popular person, not just in the rugby team but also the wider Hatfield area.

“It came as a shock to many when he passed away and his funeral was full with many from the community coming to pay their last respects.”

For more information about the game and the day go to www.hatfieldrugby.co.uk