Netball Superleague: Weather warning cancelled as Saracens Mavericks blow away the Storm

Saracens Mavericks' Georgia Lees in action against Surrey Storm in the Netball Superleague. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A stunning second-half saw Saracens Mavericks overpower Surrey Storm on their way to a fantastic 58-50 win in the Netball Superleague.

Trailing at half-time the Mavs were simply unstoppable after the break, taking the spoils and boosting their hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs.

This was a performance built on passion and desire and put the rest of the league on notice that when Saracens are on their game, they are more than a match for anyone.

The first 16 points of the game were shared but from there Surrey started to pull clear, not by much, but enough to give the raucous Hatfield crowd another reason to strain their vocal chords.

And Mavs did well under the circumstances as the Storm looked in fine fettle, finding space, hitting their passes and knocking down the goals.

The home side were also frustrated by the officials with Kadeen Corbin doing superbly well to retain her cool as one decision went against her.

But roared on by their devoted Hatfield faithful, the Mavericks got back to within a point and even had a George Fisher chance to draw level.

The prolific England star showed she was mortal, however, as the effort rolled around the rim and came out.

Boosted Surrey suddenly hauled themselves into their biggest lead of the game and by half-time they were five points clear.

The umpires continued to have a say in proceedings after the break and oddly that paved the way for a stirring comeback.

Razia Quashie and Lindsay Keable seemingly had permanent look of absolute incredulity on their faces as decisions continued to go against them.

But the team had returned from the dressing rooms fired up and those slights were used to drive Saracens on.

And with the backing of their spiritual home, they simply destroyed the Storm in the third quarter, roaring into a 44-40 lead.

That advantage was never going to be lost in the final period and although Surrey huffed and puffed, Mavericks were just too strong for them.

Q1: Saracens Mavericks 15 Surrey Storm 17

Q2: Saracens Mavericks 26 Surrey Storm 31

Q3: Saracens Mavericks 44 Surrey Storm 40

Q4: Saracens Mavericks 58 Surrey Storm 50