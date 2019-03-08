Mavericks trio chosen to start England's push to major tournaments

George Fisher is one of three Saracens Mavericks to bechosen for the England Roses programme. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Three Saracens Mavericks have been handed an England Roses contract for the new international season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie seen in action for England Red Roses. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie seen in action for England Red Roses. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

George Fisher, Gabs Marshall and Razia Quashie form part of 25 players who will be part of the full-time programme and considered for selection at a number of events on the international netball calendar.

It means the three from the Hatfield-based Mavs will be in the forefront as England start to prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as the 2023 World Cup.

George Fisher said: "I'm really honoured to be chosen to play for England again. It's never a given that you'll be re-selected and this is now my fourth year in the full-time programme.

"I'm looking forward to another great season."

Gabby Marshall in action for Saracens Maverick. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Gabby Marshall in action for Saracens Maverick. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said: "It is wonderful to have so much talent in our Roses and Futures programme.

"There are a lot of exciting international competitions for us to look forward to in 2019-20 calendar, which I see as opportunities for us to expose both our experienced and newer talent to.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with this team as we head into another very exciting year for our sport."

Sara Symington, performance director at England Netball, said: "At the end of each four year cycle we spend time reviewing and discussing with each player the best route for them to take going into the next international season.

"Often some choose to take an elongated break from the full-time programme for a variety of reasons, for instance an extended rest and recovery window or to be able to focus on other commitments such as their careers off the court.

"Each player within the programme will receive access to an Athlete Performance Award based on their commitments going forward.

"This is a Lottery-funded grant awarded in support of a player's journey towards the podium at the Netball World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

"There's a lot for the Roses within this programme to look forward to and work towards."

The first test for the Roses will be a three-match clash with South Africa at the end of November, the side England beat to win the bronze medal at the summer's World Cup in Liverpool.

Thirlby said: "These are just the type of opportunities that we need exposure to as a Roses team early in our four-year cycle and playing back to back high pressure test matches away from home will be a fantastic challenge which we will learn much from."

The Mavericks meanwhile will start the new Vitality Netball season on February 22 against Severn Stars.

That forms a day-long event in Birmingham with all 10 teams in action.