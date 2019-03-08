Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mavericks set for Easter showdown in battle to reach the Superleague play-offs

PUBLISHED: 16:50 16 April 2019

Saracens Mavericks' Sasha Corbin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Saracens Mavericks' Sasha Corbin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Saracens Mavericks face two dates with destiny after suffering a fourth defeat in five games with a 59-51 reverse to Wasps.

The Netball Superleague clubs play two games over the Easter weekend, both at Coventry's Ricoh Arena, against Celtic Dragons and Team Bath.

And after the loss to Wasps, a home game that was played away from their Hatfield home in Milton Keynes, Saracens are now three points adrift of Loughborough Lightning in the final play-off place.

The Mavericks had started strongly and built a three-point lead before ending the quarter 13-12 ahead.

However, the crucial period came during the next 15 minutes with Wasps hitting the first five points of the quarter to roar into the lead.

And with passing errors and turnovers continuing to plague the home side, the reigning champions edged further clear, ended the half 31-23 in front.

The rest of the game was even once again but by then the damage had been done.

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Former Welwyn Garden City nurse aims at £20K in Apprentice-style property show

NSE Murray is hoping to win £20,000. Picture: supplied by Property Investors

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Former Welwyn Garden City nurse aims at £20K in Apprentice-style property show

NSE Murray is hoping to win £20,000. Picture: supplied by Property Investors

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Meet your neighbourhood police officers in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team police officers will be on hand at King George V Playing Fields in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday to discuss any concerns residents might have and offer crime prevention advice.

Welwyn Hatfield easter bunnies spread a little eggsrta cheer

More than 150 Easter eggs were collected - BID Manager Mariana Bitonte with staff from the United reform church. Picture: Supplied

Mavericks set for Easter showdown in battle to reach the Superleague play-offs

Saracens Mavericks' Sasha Corbin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Residents reminded of anti-theft measures after strong turn-out at Hatfield bike marking event

Police from Hatfield’s Safer Neighbourhood Team security marked more than 100 bikes and scooters in three hours in Hatfield on Saturday. Picture: Herts police.

Codicote slip closer to relegation places after Winslow loss

Codicote and Hatfield Town are both currently heading towards relegation from Spartan South Midlands League Division One. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists