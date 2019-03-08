Mavericks set for Easter showdown in battle to reach the Superleague play-offs

Saracens Mavericks' Sasha Corbin. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Saracens Mavericks face two dates with destiny after suffering a fourth defeat in five games with a 59-51 reverse to Wasps.

The Netball Superleague clubs play two games over the Easter weekend, both at Coventry's Ricoh Arena, against Celtic Dragons and Team Bath.

And after the loss to Wasps, a home game that was played away from their Hatfield home in Milton Keynes, Saracens are now three points adrift of Loughborough Lightning in the final play-off place.

The Mavericks had started strongly and built a three-point lead before ending the quarter 13-12 ahead.

However, the crucial period came during the next 15 minutes with Wasps hitting the first five points of the quarter to roar into the lead.

And with passing errors and turnovers continuing to plague the home side, the reigning champions edged further clear, ended the half 31-23 in front.

The rest of the game was even once again but by then the damage had been done.