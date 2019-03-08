Coach Kat left frustrated as Mavericks are made to pay for mistakes by Manchester

Georgia Lees in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Mavericks head coach Kat Ratnapala was frustrated to see the side suffer a rare defeat at home to Manchester Thunder in the Vitality Netball Superleague on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kadeen Corbin in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon Kadeen Corbin in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Another sold-out crowd packed into Hertfordshire Sports Village to see the home side build an early lead in an all-action clash between two contenders.

But the visitors battled back and eventually claimed victory by a 57-49 margin.

And Ratnapala said: “I’m disappointed to throw away the lead that we worked hard to obtain in the first and second quarter.

“Unforced errors meant we allowed Thunder back into the game and you can’t give a quality side such as Thunder additional opportunities to goal.

Kadeen Corbin in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon Kadeen Corbin in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“Mavericks are made of stronger stuff than this and we are hitting the training court hard to deliver a performance to be proud of next weekend.”

With Gabby Marshall injured, Michelle Drayne, Georgia Lees and Sasha Corbin made up the mid-court for Mavericks.

And they had the home crowd on their feet with some wonderful movement, as Razia Quashie and Jo Trip forced turnovers.

Thunder closed the gap to 16-15 at the first break, but Mavericks moved three goals clear after the restart.

George Fisher in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon George Fisher in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Joyce Mvula was in fine form for Manchester, though, and they had moved into a 30-28 lead by the half-time interval.

Mavericks rallied at the start of the third quarter to level it up at 34-34, but the tension began to show as passes were misplaced and handling errors made.

Steph Collard came on at WD as Mavericks looked to halt the charge, but Thunder finished the session well to move 45-38 clear.

The original starting seven were back on court for Mavericks in the final quarter, but an early change saw Karyn Bailey replace Corbin in the attacking circle as the gap was cut to six.

George Fisher in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon George Fisher in action for the Mavericks. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Kerry Almond was proving hard to beat in Thunder’s defence, though, as Mavericks were shut out time and again and the home side eventually came up eight goals short of their rivals, wondering what might have been.

They are back in action on Saturday when they face a local derby against Surrey Storm at HSV.

It is another sell-out but tickets are on sale for the last three home matches of the season online at mavericksnetball.co.uk.