Saracens Mavericks place all employed staff and players on furlough leave

Saracens Mavericks have placed all staff and players on furlogh leave during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STEVE PORTER Steve Porter

Saracens Mavericks have taken the decision to “safeguard our future as a franchise” by furloughing all employed staff and players.

Gloria Keech, director of the Netball Superleague outfit who play at the Hertfordshire Sports Village, admitted it was a tough call to make but fully believed it was for the best.

She said: “I hope you, your family and friends are staying safe during these extraordinary times.

“I am writing to you today to update you on what we’re doing at Saracens Mavericks to secure a future for the franchise amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Mavericks players and staff employed by the franchise are now furloughed through the government scheme to support businesses through this period.

“This will ensure that we are protecting the club and means that as soon as social distancing restrictions are lifted, we can get back to work.

“As a result of the decision to furlough our players, this means that they cannot undertake work on behalf of the franchise. While this does mean that you will see less of them on our social media channels, we will make sure that everyone is updated with the latest news from Saracens Mavericks.

“These are not easy decisions to make, however rest assured that everything we are doing is in the best interests of Saracens Mavericks and everyone involved.

“We want to be in a strong position so that we can get up and running as and when this crisis passes. There is a real determination to not only safeguard our future as a franchise but also look after one another during this time.

“At Saracens Mavericks we pride ourselves on being a family, and now more than ever we all need to come together and support each other as we always have done. We are so grateful for all of the love and support that we have had over the last few weeks as we have all tried to adjust to this new normal.

“Thank you for your continued support.”