No waiting for the Sirens call as Mavericks continue charge up the superleague

PUBLISHED: 14:03 11 March 2019

George Fisher was on top form as Saracens Mavericks won away at Strathclyde Sirens in the Netball Superleague. Picture: CLIVE JONES

A thoroughly dominating performance on the road by Saracens Mavericks and a 68-38 success sent them to the top of the Netball Superleague.

They didn’t stay there long as Wasps’ victory over Severn Stars less than 24 hours later dropped them back to second but the manner of the victory in Edinburgh will be enough to plant seeds of doubt and worry in their rivals’ minds.

With a bitter, season-ending two goal loss against Sirens at the end of last year still fresh in the memory, they travelled to Scotland fully intent on righting some wrongs.

And although the new surroundings of the Oriam Performance Centre inspired Sirens to score first, and even take the first quarter, the Hatfield-based visitors soon ripped their defence to shreds.

The second quarter began with the Sirens defence in fiery form and lots of body on body contact making it tough for the Mavericks to find a route to goal.

Sasha Corbin and Georgia Lees swapped bibs and slowly Saracens battled through the gauntlet to find George Fisher and Kadeen Corbin on the end of their passes.

And by half-time the momentum had swung with the visitors 32-24 ahead.

Karyn Bailey entered the game at GS for the third quarter, and whilst the away team struggled to find her in the opening minutes, George Fisher, now at GA, displayed great court craft and ball placement to settle the team back into the game.

Jo Trip and Lindsay Keable were also gelling as a duo with Trip coming out with fine intercepts and dominant rebounds.

The end of the third quarter saw Mavericks stretch their advantage out to 52-31, a big enough gap to see the introduction of Steph Collard and a season debut for the returning Sophie Hankin.

Head coach Kat Ratnapala said: “Scotland has notoriously been a tough place for us to travel up to and I’m pleased that we have finally broken the run of losses in past years.

“George Fisher was outstanding today, really impressive at both GS and GA. She was a target and play maker in both positions for our attacking play.

“Reaching the half-way point of the season in the top four is absolutely where we wanted to be at this stage, but we are under no illusions that there is a lot more work to come.”

