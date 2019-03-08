Saracens Mavericks keep play-off hopes in sight with important double win

Karyn Bailey looks for the high ball. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Saracens Mavericks kept their hopes of a top-four finish in the Netball Superleague alive thanks to back-to-back wins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The matches were both played at Coventry's Ricoh Arena as part of a big Easter weekend of games and both were close-run affairs.

It started on Saturday with a 55-50 win over Celtic Dragons, a victory born out of a first start by the Mavs that saw them lead 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second contest, however, was arguably the more important, pitting Saracens with Team Bath on Sunday, one of their rivals for those play-off places.

And in contrast this 51-45 was all about the final quarter as the Hatfield-based side were able to edge clear in the final stages after taking a precarious one-point lead into the final 15 minutes.

The results leave Mavs in fifth, three points outside of the post-season qualification places with two games left.

Both of those are at home though with the first on Saturday against Severn Stars.