Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Saracens Mavericks keep play-off hopes in sight with important double win

PUBLISHED: 08:31 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 24 April 2019

Karyn Bailey looks for the high ball. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Karyn Bailey looks for the high ball. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Saracens Mavericks kept their hopes of a top-four finish in the Netball Superleague alive thanks to back-to-back wins.

The matches were both played at Coventry's Ricoh Arena as part of a big Easter weekend of games and both were close-run affairs.

It started on Saturday with a 55-50 win over Celtic Dragons, a victory born out of a first start by the Mavs that saw them lead 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second contest, however, was arguably the more important, pitting Saracens with Team Bath on Sunday, one of their rivals for those play-off places.

And in contrast this 51-45 was all about the final quarter as the Hatfield-based side were able to edge clear in the final stages after taking a precarious one-point lead into the final 15 minutes.

The results leave Mavs in fifth, three points outside of the post-season qualification places with two games left.

Both of those are at home though with the first on Saturday against Severn Stars.

Most Read

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Saracens Mavericks keep play-off hopes in sight with important double win

Karyn Bailey looks for the high ball. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Potters Bar entrant running London Marathon to give back to charity raising vital funds

Melody McLaren with her husband Ian after she ran the 2015 London Marathon for The National Brain Appeal. Picture: supplied.

Skew’s Challenge Cup final derby hopes ended by Hilltop’s shoot-out triumph

James Elliott of Skew Bridge Rothamsted fires home a penalty. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Alzheimer’s Society call for knitted donations for unforgettable yarn bomb displays in Welwyn and Letchworth garden cities

Jacky Taverner, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Manager, is calling for people to donate knitted Forget-Me-Nots. Picture: supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists