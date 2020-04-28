Netball Superleague extend suspension for coronavirus until end of May

The Netball Superleague has had its suspension extended to the end of May. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Netball Superleague still have the hope of completing their season after the coronavirus crisis has passed despite extending the league’s suspension.

Saracens Mavericks' managed three games before the Netball Superleague suspension. Picture: STEVE PORTER Saracens Mavericks' managed three games before the Netball Superleague suspension. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Some clubs had played four games of the 2020 season while others, including Hatfield-based Saracens Mavericks had managed three when the top flight of the sport in this country called a halt in March.

The original meeting cancelled all fixtures up until the end of April and a further meeting this week of both clubs and the Netball Superleague board agreed to extend those postponements until May 31.

A statement from the league said: “All clubs and board members have convened again to further discuss and review the position of the 2020 season.

“A collective decision was made to extend the postponement of all fixtures, league activity and pathway delivery until at least May 31. A further meeting will be held in mid-May to review the position of the league as we are aware that the coronavirus outbreak is a rapidly changing and fluid situation.

“We remain committed to returning to the court but only when it is safe to do so as the health and wellbeing of our fans, volunteers, players, staff, officials and all of the netball family is of the upmost importance to us.

“We will continue to follow government guidance closely while resuming conversations with clubs, players, partners and other stakeholders to consider a variety of options for reigniting the NSL when it is appropriate to do so.

“There have been no final decisions made at this time in relation to events or fixtures scheduled for later in the year. However, we appreciate the patience of those that have already purchased tickets for future events and assure you that we will be in touch with further guidance as soon as we know more.”

The Mavericks, who play most of their home games at the Hertfordshire Sports Village, furloughed their staff and players at the end of last month.

They said: “These are not easy decisions to make, however, rest assured that everything we are doing is in the best interests of Saracens Mavericks and everyone involved.”