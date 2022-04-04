Potters Bar Town certainly not down at Margate after Boachie grabs winner

Joe Boachie got the winner as Potters Bar Town won 1-0 at Margate. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town's hunt for a top-half finish in the Isthmian League Premier Division produced another success - this one on the road at Margate.

Joe Boachie got the only goal in the 1-0 win at Hartsdown Park, striking 20 minutes from time after a high, looping cross to the back post.

That was his eight league goal of the campaign and came after an afternoon-long battle with Margate goalkeeper Ben Bridle-Card, the keeper denying him on at least two other occasions.

The only downside of the game was an injury to Norman Wabo, the on-loan Billericay Town striker rupturing his Achilles.

The result lifts Bar into 12th in the table with five games remaining, the first of them at home to Horsham on Tuesday.

The Scholars included Sam Cornish, the Colchester United midfielder joining on loan on transfer deadline day, and they also had Jacques Kpohomouh in their defence.

The impressive former Hemel Hempstead man has just signed a deal to stay at the LA Construction Stadium for next season.