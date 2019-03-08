Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Marathon runners prepare but Garden City Runners still inundated with personal bests

PUBLISHED: 13:37 11 April 2019

Garden City Runners' Kathryn Alford ran at the Vienna Marathon.

Garden City Runners' Kathryn Alford ran at the Vienna Marathon.

Archant

Marathon runners may be tapering their efforts in advance of their big day out but Garden City Runners still had plenty of club members out pounding the roads and trails.

Garden City Runners' Brad Smith ran at the Manchester Marathon.Garden City Runners' Brad Smith ran at the Manchester Marathon.

The Manchester Marathon saw Paul Richardson in fine form as he picked up a personal best with a time of two hours 44 minutes 27 seconds while Adam Wadley was just two seconds off a sub-three hour run as well.

Paul Guy got a PB too as he came 14th overall at the Sandy 10, clocking 59:27.

And the PB success stories continued at parkruns.

Peter McKenzie, Chris Jones, Romain Denis, Rob Casserley and Daniel Pudner’s bests got them a place in the top 11 at Ellenbrook Fields, where Steven Edwards and Mark Boyce also went quicker than before.

Paul Guy of Garden City Runners set a new PB at the Sandy 10.Paul Guy of Garden City Runners set a new PB at the Sandy 10.

And Bernhard Trummer (Ally Pally), Chris Pease (Panshanger) and Lucy Iles (Heslington) completed the list of PBs.

Chris Eland was second at Queen Elizabeth.

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Marathon runners prepare but Garden City Runners still inundated with personal bests

Garden City Runners' Kathryn Alford ran at the Vienna Marathon.

Council elections 2019: voting register deadline closes soon

With council elections coming up, have you registered to vote?

University of Hertfordshire among institutions told to end ‘unacceptable, unethical’ admissions practices

The University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Slam Dunk Festival 2019 stage line-ups and set times in full

Slam Dunk Festival South's main stage at Hatfield House in 2018. Picture: Kevin Richards.

Police and fire officers visit Potters Bar homes to give safety advice

Police and fire officers visited 69 households in Laurel Avenue, Potters Bar in the latest Safer Streets initiative. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists