Marathon runners prepare but Garden City Runners still inundated with personal bests

Garden City Runners' Kathryn Alford ran at the Vienna Marathon. Archant

Marathon runners may be tapering their efforts in advance of their big day out but Garden City Runners still had plenty of club members out pounding the roads and trails.

Garden City Runners' Brad Smith ran at the Manchester Marathon. Garden City Runners' Brad Smith ran at the Manchester Marathon.

The Manchester Marathon saw Paul Richardson in fine form as he picked up a personal best with a time of two hours 44 minutes 27 seconds while Adam Wadley was just two seconds off a sub-three hour run as well.

Paul Guy got a PB too as he came 14th overall at the Sandy 10, clocking 59:27.

And the PB success stories continued at parkruns.

Peter McKenzie, Chris Jones, Romain Denis, Rob Casserley and Daniel Pudner’s bests got them a place in the top 11 at Ellenbrook Fields, where Steven Edwards and Mark Boyce also went quicker than before.

Paul Guy of Garden City Runners set a new PB at the Sandy 10. Paul Guy of Garden City Runners set a new PB at the Sandy 10.

And Bernhard Trummer (Ally Pally), Chris Pease (Panshanger) and Lucy Iles (Heslington) completed the list of PBs.

Chris Eland was second at Queen Elizabeth.