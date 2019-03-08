Maiden European swimming title for Hatfield's Nathan Hughes

Hatfield's Nathan Hughes won his maiden European title.

There was joy for Hatfield's Nathan Hughes as he secured his first European title.

He was part of a strong British team who travelled to the LEN European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in the Czech Republic, all hoping for medal success

His gold came in the 10km with a mature swim.

He featured at the head of the race throughout and broke into clear water to claim gold by over a second.

Hughes was also part of the mixed relay squad along with Emilia Sansome, Maisie Macartney and Hector Pardoe that finished sixth

He wasn't the only medalist for Britain with Ella Dyson of Wycombe District claiming silver in the 5km women.

British Swimming marathon lead, Bernie Dietzig, said: "The championships provided an invaluable stepping stone for our young open water swimmers, who conducted themselves incredibly well throughout.

"Nathan and Ella's medal winning performances highlighted what we are capable of and hopefully they'll now make the step up to senior success."