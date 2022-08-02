Team England's Luke Turley during the 400m freestyle final on Friday, July 29 - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Former Hatfield and Stevenage swimming club athlete Luke Turley is safely through to the men's 1500m freestyle final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

In the final race of this morning's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games swimming session (Tuesday, August 2), the athlete qualified fourth into tomorrow's final.

Turley has already finished fifth in the men's 400m freestyle final on Friday, July 29, with Daniel Wiffen of Northern Ireland in fourth, missing out on a podium position to Australia's one-two-three win.

Sam Short (silver), Elijah Winnington (gold), Mack Horton (bronze), all from Australia, on the podium after the Birmingham 2022 400m freestyle final - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

In the second heat of today's 1500m event, Luke Turley finished first in a time of 15 minutes, 35.65 seconds.

Ahead of him in the final are Team England's Toby Robinson and two Australians - Kieran Pollard and Sam Short - who all competed in heat one. Pollard leads into tomorrow's final with a time of 15:02.66.

In the 1500m plod, Turley - who was born in Watford and is now based at the British Swimming Performance Centre in Bath, Somerset - was chased throughout the race by Northern Ireland's Wiffen.

Team England's Luke Turley during the 400m freestyle final on Friday, July 29 - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Reaching the 200m-to-go turn, Turley was clear of Wiffen by 2.53 seconds.

Turning for the final 50, Wiffen had closed the gap, with Turley 1.94 ahead.

The Bath athlete's 15:35.65 finish was rivalled by the Northern Irishman's 15:37.53 (+1.88) and Eric Brown from Canada's 15:38.83 (+3.18).

The men's 1500m final is due to take place at Sandwell Aquatics Centre at 8.12pm tomorrow (Wednesday, July 3).

The BBC is streaming Commonwealth Games sessions on iPlayer (https://bbc.in/3PMWbvM).

Live Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coverage is being shown on BBC TV channels until the final day on Monday, August 8.