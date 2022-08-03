Hatfield Swimming Club star Louise Fiddes has secured bronze in the Birmingham 2022 women's 200m freestyle S14 final.

Fiddes, who took home a silver and bronze from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the 100m breaststroke (SB14) and 200m individual medley (SM14) last year, swam the four-length race in a time of two minutes, 11.22 seconds.

The Team England swimmer was beaten by Jessica-Jane Applegate, who added to England's silver medal tally, and Bethany Firth, who won Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games 2022 gold.

Jessica-Jane Applegate (silver), Bethany Firth (gold) and Louise Fiddes (bronze), from Hatfield, show off their Birmingham 2022 medals - Credit: Tim Goode/PA

The event tonight (Wednesday, August 3) saw Firth take a commanding lead over the race during the first 50m.

The Northern Irish swimmer turned in a time of 1:00.02 at the 100m mark, faster than the world record pace which she set in 2016.

She finished the event more than one second ahead of runner-up Applegate in a time of 2:07.02.

Bethany Firth (right) with Jessica-Jane Applegate after finishing one-two in the women's 200m freestyle S14 final - Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Bethany Firth after winning Northern Ireland's first gold medal of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Jessica-Jane Applegate (silver), Bethany Firth (gold) and Louise Fiddes (bronze), from Hatfield, show off their Birmingham 2022 medals - Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Fiddes failed to turn in the top three at the 50m, 100m and 150m mark.

But after tight competition from English teammate Poppy Maskill and New Zealand athlete Madeleine McTernan in the final length, Fiddes managed to race ahead of her competitors into a strong third-place finish.

Her 2:11.22 finish was rivalled by Applegate's 2:08.56, Maskill's 2:13.54 and McTernan's 2:13.89.