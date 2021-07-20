Louise Fiddes swimming in a dream after Tokyo 2020 Paralympic selection

Published: 11:45 AM July 20, 2021

Louise Fiddes has said going to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is a dream come true. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Hatfield Swimming Club's Louise Fiddes has called selection for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics "a dream come true".

The 20-year-old will arguably go into it as one of the favourites for gold after winning the 100m breaststroke gold at the 2019 World Championships, a year after lifting the same prize at the Europeans.

She also took a 200m Individual Medley bronze and finished fourth in the 200m Freestyle in an eye-catching start at the world level.

For now though it is all about the thrill of selection.

Fiddes said, “It’s honestly such a dream come true. When I was eight-years-old, I was so set on the idea of going to a Paralympic Games but for it to actually happen is unreal.

"I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without my family supporting me through this journey. It just makes me so proud to be able to represent my country on the biggest stage.”

Hatfield head coach Janko Gojkovic said: “Her determination and focus through difficult circumstances have really paid off.

"She is a fantastic role model for athletes and swimmers nationally and everyone at Hatfield Swimming Club will be cheering for her and ParalympicsGB.”