Late goals give Welwyn youngsters victory at London Colney
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
A late-season friendly ended with a couple of late goals giving Welwyn Garden City U23s a narrow win at London Colney.
They trailed 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a long-range effort but with less than 10 minutes to go, Lewis Matthews equalised and Greg Adinna hit the winner for a 2-1 success.
The Blueboys are now managed by former Citizens goalkeeper Jack Metcalfe with another ex-Welwyn player, Jason Coughlan, acting as his assistant.
Without 14-goal Harrison Cage (calf), defender Ashley Rex (quad) and Charlie Payne (bruised ribs) all injured, but still produced an outstanding performance.
They had no choice as the home side had their chances, especially in the first period, but slowly they found their feet.
New striker Cabham Clarke had a good header saved before Matthews, up for a set piece, cleverly ran onto a short corner, peeled away into the area and slammed a fine cross-shot into the opposite corner.
And the winner came when their substitutes combined, Okgun Bankele setting up Rakquin Joseph, and although that shot was stopped, the rebound was fired home by Adinna.
