'Value Your Volunteer Month' launched by Herts Sport Partnership

Hatfield and Welwyn sports organisations are encouraged to be a part of a campaign to encourage volunteering.

Herts Sports Partnership is collaborating with #TeamHerts Volunteering for the campaign ‘Value Your Volunteer Month’ throughout October, which aims to increase the number of volunteers in sport and physical activity throughout the county.

The campaign will feature volunteer case studies, sport specific Volunteer Fair and spotlight posts regarding the variety of clubs they have across the county, which will all be available from Saturday October 1.

#TeamHerts Volunteering is a countywide service offering information for those who want to volunteer and for voluntary organisations looking to recruit, retain and manage volunteers.

They will also be promoting the newly launched GoVolHerts platform and encouraging clubs to upload volunteer vacancies and opportunities to attract a greater, more varied audience, completely free of charge.

In order to recruit volunteers using GoVolHerts, simply fill out the form in order to register with your organisation.

Charlie Mann, from Herts Sport Partnership, who is pulling the campaign together said: “We have tried various ways over the years to try and make an impact with it. Sport clubs are very dependent on volunteers, and we’ve got quite a strong network of volunteers in the county.

“We are trying to help clubs recruit volunteers and retain ones they’ve already got and essentially put themselves on the market to attract more volunteers.”

Keep an eye out on their social networks for more information.