Lewis Franklin enjoying a positive start to life at Welwyn Garden City

Lewis Franklin has been delighted with start to life at Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Lewis Franklin says the start to life with Welwyn Garden City could not have gone any better following his switch from Baldock Town.

The 18-year-old full-back has made two appearances so far for the Citizens and would have made it three had their game at home to Berkhamsted not been called off for a waterlogged pitch.

"I’m enjoying it," he said. "They have all welcomed me, I’ve got into the team and it is going well.

"It helps they are playing well, especially coming from Baldock where we were struggling.

"Welwyn are winning games and the likes of Lee Close and Jay Rolfe are a big help.

"They are talking to me all the time and that is good.

"Nick [Ironton] is a character. He is very strict but he is also very fair with it."

"I’m hoping for promotion. We are good enough to do so."

Welwyn's postponement meant a trip to see his former side draw with Arlesey Town and he admitted he still holds the Reds in the highest of esteem.

"That’s why I’ve come to watch them," he said. "The manager is great, the players are great and it is a club still close to my heart.

"I’m hoping they get out of trouble."