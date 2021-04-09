News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lesley Hewitt makes history at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM April 9, 2021   
Lesley Hewitt of Brookmans Park Golf Club

Lesley Hewitt has been named as the new captain of Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BROOKMANS PARK GC

History has been made at Brookmans Park Golf Club after they appointed their first female club captain.

Lesley Hewitt has been given the honour after 91 years and will lead the club through 2021.

The long-serving member has experience, having been ladies captain at both Brookmans Park and Brickenden Grange, but she can also play a bit too, achieving a single figure golf handicap and played competitive golf for Hertfordshire county.

She has also worked extensively within the county golf structure and England Golf and was part of the working group responsible for merging the ladies’ and men’s golf organisations in the county, being appointed as Hertfordshire Golf Limited's first president.

Hewitt will continue to be involved with Hertfordshire Golf, assisting with county competitions and as the county safeguarding officer.

With golfers now back on the fairways, Brookmans Park have also announced the reintroduction of coaching sessions for all golfers, especially ladies and juniors of all ability levels.

This training will be further advanced later in the year with the development of the club's planned technology-based driving range.

This will provide year-round practice and coaching.

Golf

